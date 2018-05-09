Joey Scrivano is a giant Boston Celtics fan. The Baylor women’s tennis head coach said he picked the Celtics to top the Philadelphia 76ers in five games before the series even started.
But months before the Celtics faced Joel Embiid and Co. in the NBA playoffs, Scrivano was preaching the motto of the 76ers, “Trust the process,” to his young Bear team.
In early February, Baylor was mired in a five-match losing streak – 6-1 at Vanderbilt, 4-1 at Kentucky, 4-2 against Tulsa, 5-2 against Central Florida, 4-0 against Ole Miss. Vanderbilt is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women’s tennis championships. All of those teams are in the tournament.
“I don’t think I could afford to be impatient because everyone else was panicking,” Scrivano said. “I really thought that I was going to have to meet with every parent, every junior coach, every boyfriend, every friend of our players to get them back on board and make them understand that this is a process. You’re not going to win every match. Especially when you’re young, it doesn’t matter how bright your future is, you have to execute right now and you have to perform in the present. “
Since then, the Bears have gone 15-8. One of those losses was at Kansas, 4-1, to open Big 12 play. A few weeks ago in the Big 12 Championships, Baylor topped the Jayhawks, 4-2.
“There’s a lot of lessons during the season that a young team learned from,” Scrivano said. “This team has really grown a lot. They’re going to be prepared. They’re a much improved team. From January and February until now, we’re two completely different teams. We’re excited where we are right now.”
Baylor boarded a plane Tuesday morning to California for the NCAA tournament. The Bears (17-13) will face North Carolina State (17-14) at noon Friday in a first-round match in Los Angeles.
“NC State is an up-and-coming program,” Scrivano said. “Their coach does a great job. We’re excited to play them. We’ve never played them before. There’s some freshness to that. At the end of the day, we’ve got to be really prepared, do our homework and be ready to execute.”
The overall No. 12 seed UCLA (20-5) will play Fresno State (12-12) at 3 p.m. the same day. The winners of the two matches will face off at 5 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the Round of 16 in Winston-Salem, NC.
“In the next two weeks you can build your legacy,” Scrivano said. “These matches obviously have a little more pressure, there’s more at stake. The last thing we do is try to add pressure. We try to get them back to playing fundamentals and doing what they’ve done all season.”