No. 25 Baylor women’s tennis ended their regular season getting swept by No. 5 Texas in Austin Friday night. Baylor (16-12, 4-5 Big 12) returns to Austin for the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championships Friday through Sunday.
Texas won the doubles points, then won the next three singles matches. They won the first singles game, 6-3, 6-1, the second 6-1, 6-3, and the third match, 6-2, 6-2.
Baylor’s Livia Kraus was leading in her match against Texas’ Marta Perez-Mur, 6-3,4-2, when the match was called due to the overall team results.
The Longhorns’ claimed the Big 12 title, going 9-0 in conference and going undefeated in Austin.
In a statement, Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said, “All the credit goes to Texas. They’ve played great all season and are having a lot of success. Today, was a good opportunity for us to see where we’re at, and now we have to focus on preparing ourselves for what’s next at the Big 12 Championship.”
Baylor’s record includes matches against 16 ranked opponents. The Lady Bears went 10-16 in those matches, and they won five of the last six dual matches of the regular season.