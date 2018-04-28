Fifth-seeded Baylor women’s tennis fell to top seed Texas, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Texas Tennis Center.
The Longhorns took the doubles point and pushed their lead to 2-0 before Baylor freshman Livia Kraus won her singles match, 6-3, 6-0, over Marta Perez-Muir to put the Bears on the board.
Texas then followed with back-to-back wins to clinch the team result.
“The team has done exceptionally well,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “This tournament really showed what they can be. For back-to-back matches they competed at such a high level. They really got their priorities in order in this tournament and focused on things that are really important.”