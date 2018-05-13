Baylor women's tennis fell, 4-0, to UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Bears finished the year with an 18-14 record and an 8-12 marked against ranked foes.
It was a battle for the doubles point as, after Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa upset UCLA's seventh-ranked tandem, things were tied until the Bruins won the final doubles match of the evening to go up 1-0.
From there, the Bruins registered singles wins on court six, one and four to clinch the team win and earn a spot in the NCAA Championships Round of 16.