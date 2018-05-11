LOS ANGELES — After falling behind 3-0, the No. 25 Baylor women’s tennis squad didn’t give up. The Bears rallied to take a 4-3 victory over No. 36 N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Los Angeles Tennis Center Friday afternoon.
The Wolfpack secured the doubles point and then won on courts two and four to rack up the momentum as N.C. State was one more point away from advancing. But Baylor had different plans.
Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk gave the Bears their first point with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win over Tayla Stenta. Freshman Livia Kraus kept things going for Baylor with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Bianca Moldovan. Kraus has now won nine-straight matches.
The lone senior of the bunch, Theresa Van Zyl, tied things up as she won 6-0, 4-6, 6-4, over Anna Rogers. It all came down to Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet vs. NC State’s Taylor Bridges. Sorokolet rose victorious, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, to give Baylor the win and move the Bears into the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 14th-straight season.
Baylor will take on No. 14 UCLA at 5 p.m. Central time Saturday.