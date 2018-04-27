Fifth-seeded Baylor topped No. 4-seed Kansas, 4-2, Friday morning at Texas Tennis Center in the Big 12 Championship. The Bears advance to the conference tournament’s semifinal round for the 15th time in program history when they face top-seeded Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m really proud of our team, they just competed really hard today,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “Their focus was way better than the first time we played Kansas, and now they have an opportunity to advance and play a really tough Texas team. It’s a great thing any time you can beat a Top 20 team in the postseason. That’s a great step in the right direction.”
Against the Jayhawks, Baylor secured the doubles point which provided a momentum booster for the rest of the match. Baylor’s top pair of senior Theresa Van Zyl and sophomore Jessica Hinojosa recorded a 6-3 win over Nina Khmelnitckaia and Tatiana Nikolaeva. The Kansas pair on court three won their match which tied things up before freshmen Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa defeated Janet Koch and Amber Policare, 7-6(7-2), to secure the doubles point for Baylor.
Freshman Livia Kraus provided a cushion for the Bears, earning a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court five against Nikolaeva. Kansas battled back with consecutive wins, but Baylor regained control of the lead, 3-2, with a 6-3, 6-3 win by sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk. With the team result on the line, sophomore Camilla Abbate clinched the three-hour and 10-minute match with a highly contested victory, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, against Koch.