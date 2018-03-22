The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts No. 12 Oklahoma State Friday, with Oklahoma coming to town on Sunday. Both dual matches will be played at the Hurd Center. The Friday game begins at 6 p.m., while the Sunday game starts at 3 p.m.
Baylor has faced 11 ranked opponents this season, resulting in a 9-9 record, including 0-2 in conference play. However, the Lady Bears have won six of its last nine matches, with wins over Michigan, No. 11 Ohio State and Washington.
Camilla Abbate is the leading individual player for Baylor with a 12-4 dual match record. Jessica Hinajosa is currently on a seven-match winning streak.
Oklahoma State (11-1, 2-0) have beaten Iowa State and West Virginia, and has one doubles team of Vladica Babic and Sofia Blanco ranked No. 16.
Oklahoma is 10-5, 2-0 for the season.
Baylor will also host a Club Tennis one hour prior to both matches. The clinics are free and are open to all children ages 11 and under. The children must wear athletic wear, but the tennis equipment will be provided.