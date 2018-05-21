STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team put itself in position, but the tiebreaker was a heartbreaker.
Baylor entered Monday’s final stroke-play round at the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Course needing to move up at least two spots to make the final cut of eight teams heading into Tuesday’s semifinal round of match play. At the end of regulation, the Lady Bears did exactly that, moving up from 10th to a tie for eighth with Arizona. However, the playoff went Arizona’s way, and the Wildcats advanced.
Despite the disappointing ending, it was another strong season for Baylor, which records its third top 10 NCAA finish in the past three years.
Baylor was up two strokes going into the final hole, but Arizona’s Bianca Pagdanganan tallied an eagle and brought the Wildcats into the tie. The two teams entered into a five-hole shotgun playoff. Win and advance; lose and go home.
On the first playoff hole for each team, the top four players for both nabbed pars, forcing another playoff. On that second playoff, freshman Dianne Baillieux got the Bears started right with a birdie on No. 11, but Arizona finished a stroke ahead with its top four scorers.
Monday was the first day that the Bears did not improve on the previous day’s totals. Sunday’s round was 287, second best of the day behind leader Alabama. Monday’s round at the end of regulation was 290. Only Arkansas and Furman shot a better round, both shooting 289. Stanford matched Baylor’s total for the Monday round.
For the day, Gurleen Kaur continued to excel, shooting 68 for the day. She finished in a tie for seventh place. Amy Lee shot a 74 and was tied for 33rd, while Maria Vesga had a 73 (tied for 52nd), Diane Baillieux shot a 75 (tied for 62nd) and Fiona Liddell shot a 75 (tied for 67th).
The teams advancing at the end of the day were Alabama and UCLA (both at +9), USC (+16), Northwestern (+21), Stanford (+28), Duke (+30) and Kent State (+32). Arizona (+33), by virtue of its tiebreaker win over Baylor, enters the match play action at eighth place.