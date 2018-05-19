With the second day of the NCAA Women’s Championship completed, the Baylor Bears find themselves improving their standings, moving up to a tie for 15th place with Wake Forest Saturday at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Baylor improved their standing by shooting 13-over 294 for the day. The team’s two-day total is 607. UCLA leads after two days with a total of 573, followed by Alabama with 578. Baylor is in a position to advance to the quarterfinals. According to a press release, the top 15 teams will be allowed to advance to Monday’s fourth round.
Amy Lee leads the Lady Bears in individual play, standing in a tie for 23 with a score of 147 for the two days. Gurleen Kaur is tied for 44th, Maria Vesga is tied for 77, and Diane Baillieux and Fiona Liddell are tied for 105th.