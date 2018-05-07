AUSTIN — Baylor freshman Gurlee Kaur shot a three-under 69 to tie for second place individually, and her Baylor golf team finds itself in a tie for fourth after the first round of the NCAA's Austin Regional Monday at the University of Texas Golf Club.
Baylor shot even par as a team, trailing front-runner Texas. The No. 8 Longhorns (-7) looked comfortable on their home course and hold a three-stroke lead on No. 3 Arkansas (-4) and a six-stroke edge on No. 11 Michigan State (-1).
Virginia Tech is tied with Baylor. No. 14 Florida (+3) and No. 41 BYU (+3) round out the top six teams going into the second round Tuesday. The first six teams in the regional advance to the NCAA Women's Golf Championships.
Other teams of interest include No. 38 Texas A&M (+7), UTSA (+10), No. 21 Oklahoma (+11), No. 25 Houston (+12), No. 49 Texas Tech (+12) and Houston Baptist (+13) trailing the leaders. East Carolina is tied with Oklahoma, while Georgetown (+14) and Missouri State (+31) bring up the rest of the field.
Kaur had 15 pars and three birdies in her round, one shot behind the leader. She is in a four-way tie out of 96 players.
“I started off really strong,” said Kaur in a statement, “but I missed my birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. I started off with eight pars, and then finally made birdie on No. 9 to get some momentum.”
BU senior Amy Lee and junior Maria Vesga are tied for 21st after shooting even par, while sophomore Fiona Liddell had a 3-over 75. Freshman Diane Baillieux shot a 77 and is tied for 70th place. Baylor had only two bogeys on the back nine, while Kaur and Vesga both shot 2-under on the back nine.
“Today was a good day,” said head coach Jay Goble. “We can’t win the golf tournament today, we just have to go out there and hit one shot at a time, and it was exciting to see the girls go out there and fight really hard.”
Goble noted that Kaur’s performance was “amazing,” particularly considering she is only a freshman and still shot a 69 in a regional tournament.
Baylor is paired with Virginia Tech and BYU for the second round Tuesday, teeing off at 9 a.m.