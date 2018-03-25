Baylor’s women’s golf team plays in th e2018 SDSU March Mayhem Monday-Wednesday. The tournament will be played at San Diego’s par-72, 6,237-yard The Farms Golf Club.
Monday’s round will be a stroke play round with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Monday afternoon will see the top eight teams compete in a match play bracket beginning at 3 p.m. The ninth through 12th place teams will compete in a round-robin match.
Match play will continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
The teams in the field are all top-60 ranked in GolfStats Division I team rankings. No. 39 Baylor will plays No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 Stanford, No. 5 Texas, No. 10 USC, No. 13 Northwestern, No. 18 Colorado, No. 37 Iowa State, No. 44 BYU, No. 47 San Diego State, No. 49 Pepperdine and No. 58 California.
Baylor’s players traveling to the tournament are Amy Lee, Maria Vesga, Diane Baillieux, Fiona Liddell and Laila Hrindova.