The Baylor women’s golf team is familiar with Austin, only on this trip the stakes will be much higher.
The NCAA’s Austin Regional begins Monday at the University of Texas Golf Club, and Baylor will be playing. The Lady Bears are seeded ninth in the 18-team field and they look forward to the competition.
“I’m extremely pleased about going to Austin,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “It’s a course that we know. We’ve played it quite a few times over my seven years here. We played there recently, back in October. I think one of the great things is going down there we’re one of the only teams that every person playing for us has competed on that golf course.”
Goble believes the team is starting to play their best golf at just the right time. He admits they didn’t play their best earlier in the season, but he thinks that several players are starting to peak as the postseason arrives.
Baylor was a No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament, but ended up in a second-place tie with Oklahoma State, eight shots behind Texas. Goble said that he thought giving Texas a “run for their money” proved something to his team and gave them confidence going into regional play.
Junior Maria Vesga was one of three Lady Bears named to the all-tournament team after finishing in the top 10 of the Big 12 tournament. Diane Baillieux and Gurleen Kaur, both freshmen, were also named to the team.
Vesga is pleased to be playing in Austin, just down the road from Waco.
“I feel like getting in a plane and traveling far, you’re more tired and everything” she said.” So just driving an hour and a half is going to be great.”
Added Goble: “They’re excited to go there, I’m excited to go there. Again, getting to go 90 miles down the road to compete on a course that’s familiar is a big advantage to us.”
Baylor’s veteran players — Vesga, senior Amy Lee and sophomore Fiona Liddle — led Baylor to the NCAA match play quarterfinals last year. This year’s team has turned to Baillieux and Kaur, who have been playing really well lately, including all-tournament finishes at the Big 12 event. The five players give Baylor confidence going into the tournament.
The Austin Regional features six Top 20 teams in No. 3 Arkansas, No. 7 Texas, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 14 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 20 Auburn. Baylor’s national ranking is No. 35.
The rest of the field includes Houston, Miami, Texas A&M, BYU, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, UTSA, Georgetown, Houston Baptist and Missouri State.
Baylor will tee off Monday at 8:50 a.m. with No. 25 Houston and No. 30 Miami, as Lee will be first off the tee for the Lady Bears.
The top six teams will advance to the NCAA Championships to be played at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., on May 18-23.