DALLAS – Baylor freshman golfer Diane Baillieux rolled in a clutch three-foot bogey putt Sunday at the Big 12 Women’s Championship, to clinch a tie for second place with Oklahoma State, the Bears best finish since winning the conference title in 2015.
Thanks to Baillieux’s key putt in the final group of the day, Baylor and Oklahoma State finished with a three day total of 888, 24-over-par, tied for second on a windy, cool day at Dallas Athletic Club. Texas, who led going into the final day, won the conference title with a team total of 880, 16 over.
“I was pretty scared because I had missed some earlier putts, but my coach walked with me the last three holes to make sure I didn’t get too nervous,” said Baillieux. “Our entire team has been getting better and I have more confidence in myself and trust myself more.”
Baylor head women’s golf coach Jay Goble said he was thrilled with the performance of his two star freshman, Ballieux, was finished in sixth place with a final round 75-220 total and Gurleen Kaur, who finished seventh with a one-over 73-221. Baylor’s Maria Vesga was tied for eighth with a closing 76-222.
The Bears have now qualified for the NCAA regionals next month with a chance to advance to the Women’s National Championships. That is a prospect Goble said his team was ready to confront.
“We preach to our team all the time," Goble said. "It doesn’t matter what we do in the fall or even early in the year. We’re working toward the conference tournament, NCAA regionals and hopefully the NCAA Championship and that’s what this team is doing.
Goble was pleased with the play of Baillieux and Kaur. “How about my two freshman?" he asked. "They really played well when the pressure was on today and that makes me excited for the future of this program."
Baylor beat both Iowa State (889) and Oklahoma (892) who came into the conference tournament ranked ahead of Goble’s team.
“I just wanted to have fun, play well and do the best I could,” said Kaur. “We knew he could play golf, but it was going to be tough because of the windy conditions. We’ve executed well as a team and they makes me excited to what we have upcoming with the NCAAs.”
Amy Lee finished fourth on the Baylor team with a closing 76-227 total while Fiona Liddell was fifth at 80-235.
In their last regular season tournament of the year, Baylor finished fifth as a team and Goble said they carried that momentum over to the Big 12 Tournament.
“The whole thing is we want to trend better as the year goes on. I saw we were trending in the right way and we just need to continue this. I’m proud of the girls today.”
The Big 12 All-Conference team will be announced soon and Goble said he thought a couple of his girls could capture Big 12 honors. The University of Texas is hosting a NCAA regional at the UT Golf Club next month, but the Baylor coach said his team could be sent anywhere as they continue their NCAA journey.