RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – The Baylor women’s golf team charged from behind to tie No. 4 Stanford at the SDSU March Mayhem Tournament at The Farms Golf Club on Wednesday.
Baylor won two of the final three matches and halved the other to tie the Cardinal, 2.5 to 2.5.
Baylor’s Fiona Liddell and Amy Lee were both victorious in their matches, while Diane Ballieux tied her match with Stanford’s Ziyi Wang. Baylor went 0-2-1 at the tournament, falling by 3-2 scores to both Pepperdine and BYU.
Baylor will next compete April 13-15 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.