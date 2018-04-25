The Baylor women’s golf team will open its quest for a national title in Big 12 country.
The NCAA awarded Baylor the No. 9 seed at the Austin Regional during the NCAA selection show on Wednesday on the Golf Channel. It’s the 16th regional appearance for Baylor in program history, which advanced through the regional round in each of its last two trips in 2015 and ’17.
The par-72, 6,341-yard Texas Golf Club will serve as the tourney site, and 18 teams will do battle there May 7-9. The six teams that score the best will advance on to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla.
The 18-team field at the Austin Regional features No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 BYU, No. 12 East Carolina, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 15 UTSA, No. 16 Georgetown, No. 17 Houston Baptist and No. 18 Missouri State.