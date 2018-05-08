AUSTIN — The Baylor women’s golf team remained in fourth place after Tuesday’s second round of the Austin Regional, putting the Lady Bears in good shape to advance on to the NCAA Championships.
The top six teams at the regional will advance. The third and final round of the tournament is slated for Wednesday.
Baylor shot a 5-over 293 in the second round, and have a 36-hole total of 5-over 581, putting the team in a four-way tie for fourth along with Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Arkansas put up a blazing second round of 17-under 271 and is 21-under for the tournament, in first place. The Hogs are followed by host Texas (-10) in second and Florida (+4) in third.
“All you’re trying to do out here these first couple of days is just get to a point where you’re getting in position to have a chance to make nationals, and we’re in position to make the low six,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “They fought really hard again on the back-nine, and it’s a really great thing to see them not let the bogeys or the bad shots discourage them.”
Indeed, Baylor played well down the stretch, as its players combined for only one bogey in the final six holes. Freshman Gurleen Kaur shot 1-over 73, and is BU’s top player in the individual race, tied for eighth at 2-under 142. Kaur got hot on the back nine, notching birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 13.