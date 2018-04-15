No. 42 Baylor women’s golf finished the Liz Murphey Collegiate Championship in fifth place, shooting an overall score of 16-over 880. The tournament was played at Athens, Georgia, at the UGA Golf Course.
The Lady Bears finished behind No. 2 Alabama (-15), No. 3 Arkansas (+1), No. 5 Duke (+1) and tourney host Georgia (+7).
Junior Maria Vesga finished in a tie for ninth place with a 1-under 215.
Baylor will begin post-season play at the Big 12 Championship Friday-Sunday at the Dallas Athletic Club blue course.