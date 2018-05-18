After the first day of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, USC (291) leads Alabama by one, followed by UCLA, Kent State and Duke. Baylor currently sits in the 21st place with a plus-25 score of 313 after the first round. The top 24 teams qualify to compete for the championship.
Amy Lee leads the Lady Bears in the individual competition, shooting a plus-4 76, and is currently tied for 51st. Diane Baillieux shot plus-6 and is tied for 76th. Gurleen Kaur shot a 79, Maria Vesga shot 80 and Fiona Liddell shot an 81.
The competition continues Saturday, with Baylor playing with Virginia and Louisville. Louisville is tied for seventh with a 301 for the day, and Virginia came in with a 315 and is in 23rd after the first round.