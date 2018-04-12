The UGA Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, is the site of this year’s Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. Baylor women’s golf will compete in the two-day, 54-hole tournament. The first round will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The teams are scheduled to play 36 holes Friday, with 18 holes on Saturday.
Twelve teams will compete, including 10 ranked in the latest GolfStat top 50 rankings. Alabama is the highest at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 Duke and No. 13 Florida. Baylor is currently ranked No. 42.
The last time Baylor played at the UGA Golf Course was in last year’s NCAA Athens Regional. The Lady Bears finished in fourth and advanced to the NCAA Championship tournament. Baylor wound up tied for fifth in that tourney.
Baylor is sending senior Amy Lee, junior Maria Vesga, sophomore Fiona Liddell and freshmen Gurleen Kaur and Diane Baillieux.
The Liz Murphey is Baylor’s final tournament before playing in the Big 12 Championship, April 20-22 at Dallas Athletic Club.