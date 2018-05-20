From 24th place after the first round, Baylor women’s golf has climbed into 10th place after Sunday’s third round in the NCAA Women’s National Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Lady Bears ended the day with a three-day total of 895.
Baylor made the cut to advance to Monday’s final round of stroke play. The team will need to move up into the top eight in order to advance to the match play quarterfinals.
Other teams making the cut are front runner Alabama, followed by UCLA, Arizona, Northwestern, USC, Duke, Stanford, Kent State, Florida State, Arkansas, Furman, Texas, Washington and Louisville.
In the individual competition, Gurleen Kaur finished the day with a 3-under 69 and is currently tied for 17. Amy Lee made par and is tied for 24th place, while Diane Baillieux also parred and is now tied for 83rd. Maria Vesga finished the day at +2 and is in a tie for 72nd, while Fiona Liddell is in 98th place.
Baylor has improved each round of the tournament. The team shot 313 after the first round, 295 in the second round and finished the third round with 287. Of the teams that made the cut, only Alabama (284) had a better third round.