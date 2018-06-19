Coming off a pair of NCAA tournament appearances, the Baylor volleyball team will play 14 of its 27 matches against eight teams that made the postseason last year.
The Bears will play 15 home matches, beginning with a season-opening date against LSU at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Hampton Inn and Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational.
The Bears are labeling the LSU match “Pack the House Night” at the Ferrell Center with all tickets $1. On Aug. 25, Baylor will conclude the season-opening tournament with Texas State at 10:30 a.m. and Marquette at 7 p.m.
Baylor will host North Texas at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 before hitting the road at the San Diego tournament to face a pair of teams coming off NCAA tournament berths, including UCLA at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 and San Diego at 7 p.m. Sept. 1
The Bears then return home Sept. 7 for a 7 p.m. game against Wisconsin, which made the Sweet 16 last year. The Bears will play in the Baylor Classic Sept. 8 with an 11 a.m. game against Texas- Rio Grande Valley and a 7 p.m. match against Rice.
Baylor will conclude nonconference play at the UTSA tournament, including a matchup against the host Roadrunners at noon Sept. 14 and Virginia Tech at noon Sept. 15.
Big 12 play will begin Sept. 19 with a match against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. followed by a pair of road games at Iowa State at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 and Texas Sept. 26 at a time to be determined.
The Bears will return home to face Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 before hitting the road to play Kansas at 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
Baylor’s remaining home schedule will include TCU at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Kansas State at 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Kansas at noon Oct. 27, Iowa State at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Texas at 7 p.m. Nov. 16, and West Virginia at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
The remaining road games feature West Virginia at 1 p.m. Oct. 13, TCU at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Oklahoma at a time to be determined Nov. 3, Kansas State at a time to be determined Nov. 10, and Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.