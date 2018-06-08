EUGENE, Ore. — All season long, Wil London seemed poised to challenge USC’s star quarter-miler Michael Norman.
In the final meet of the year, Norman stole the show, while London shrunk to the background.
Norman blazed his way to a collegiate-breaking time in the 400 final at Friday’s NCAA Outdoor Championships to claim the national title. London, Baylor’s junior from Waco, finished eighth out of the eight finalists for a second straight year.
Norman was unfazed by a wet track, clocking in at 43.61 – an NCAA record, a Hayward Field record and the sixth-fastest time in the race in history. He was even with Auburn’s Akeem Bloomfield and Nathon Allen after the final curve, but closed the final 100 meters like a short sprinter in pulling away for gold. Bloomfield came in second, with a personal-best 43.94, and Allen took bronze at 44.13, also a personal best.
Norman’s clocking broke the previous NCAA best of 43.70 by Texas A&M’s Fred Kerley last season.
Unfortunately for Baylor, London was nowhere near his best. He came into the meet with the NCAA’s fourth-fastest time on the season, thanks to a 44.73 effort at Baylor’s Michael Johnson Invitational. But London, running out of lane 1, got off to a sluggish start in Friday’s race and never recovered, clocking 46.20, only his second time over 46 seconds in eight races during the outdoor season.
London ran 44.98 in Thursday’s semifinal.
Norman wasn’t done, though. In the last race of the day, he anchored USC to another collegiate record in the 4x400 relay, finishing at 2:59.00 flat. The Trojans became just the second NCAA team to go under 3 minutes with that time, breaking the previous record of 2:59.59 by LSU in 2005.
Baylor clocked in at 3:04.54 to finish seventh. Caleb Dickson, Howard “Trey” Fields, Antwaun Musgrove and London made up the foursome for the Bears. It marked the program’s 34th outdoor All-American honor in the event.