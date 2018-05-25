SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple of weeks ago, Baylor’s Wil London and Kiana Horton distanced themselves as the best 400-meter runners in the Big 12.
Now they’ll get a chance to run for NCAA titles.
London advanced on to nationals in the men’s 400, while Horton punched her ticket in the women’s 400 at the NCAA West Preliminaries on Friday at Hornet Stadium. London, who owns the nation’s No. 2 time on the season, took care of business by running 45.43, third-best of the day behind USC’s star sophomore Michael Norman (44.67) and USC junior Kahmari Montgomery (45.25).
Horton clocked in at 52.50, third in her heat and 10th-best of the day. The top 12 finishers advance on to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
BU redshirt freshman Aaliyah Miller qualified for nationals in the 800. Miller didn’t approach the school-record time of 2:02.41 that she clocked at the Big 12 meet, but her effort of 2:04.42 turned out to be good enough.
Kiana Hawn managed to nab the final qualifying spot in the 400 hurdles. Hawn ran the 13th-fastest time at 58.32, but advanced to Eugene by being the No. 3 finisher in her heat. The top three in each heat, plus the next three fastest times, represent the national qualifiers.
In the men’s 200, Maxwell Willis ran 20.97 in the first round to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round. Willis did not advance out of the quarterfinals of the 100, finishing 19th at 10.50.