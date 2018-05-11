Kansas’ standout distance runner Sharon Lokedi got her Big 12 meet off to a roaring start.
Lokedi claimed a 15-second win in the 10,000-meter run at the opening day of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Baylor’s Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. The junior, who was third at the NCAA meet last year, clocked in at 34:56.39.
BU sophomore Anna West was fourth in that race, and freshman Brooke Gilmore finished sixth, giving the homestanding Bears eight points in that event.
Baylor junior Megan SaxvanderWeyden, who attends BU on an ROTC scholarship, picked up a third-place finish in the women’s javelin toss, as her fourth attempt traveled 161-4. That broke her own school record. Texas senior Haley Crouser captured the title with a best of 182-7.
Action picks up on Saturday, with running prelims starting at 4 p.m. The meet continues through Sunday.