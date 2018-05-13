When Wil London gazed at the scoreboard, he didn’t see the time he had craved. When Kiana Horton spotted her outcome, she felt tears of joy well up in her eyes.
One athlete reached a desired stopwatch result, one didn’t. But both Baylor sprinters took care of the most important objective – winning.
Horton claimed the Big 12 title in the women’s 400-meter dash with a school-record clocking of 51.22, leaving no doubt of victory. Moments later, London dashed to his third consecutive conference crown in the men’s 400, though he needed a late lean at the line to hold off TCU sophomore Derrick Mokaleng.
The wins maintained Baylor’s longstanding reputation in college track and field as Quarter-Miler U, and highlighted a solid final day for the home team at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Bears put on a nice show for the home folks at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium, winning six event titles in all, including five on the women’s side.
London, the junior from Waco High, needed every flicker of fire that he had to prevent Mokaleng from stealing his thunder. The two sprinters battled neck and neck down the final homestretch, but London’s timely lean gave him the gold, with a time of 45.06 to Mokaleng’s 45.08.
“I always start with the fire,” said London, who clocked the nation’s No. 2 time at the Michael Johnson Invitational back in April at 44.73. “I didn’t run the race that I wanted to at the beginning, felt my hamstring a little bit. It wasn’t bad, (not) a tear or anything, but I’ll take the win. It wasn’t the time I wanted, but whatever time I run as long as I win I’m fine with it.”
The hamstring tightness prevented London from running in the 4x400 relay, as he sat out as a precautionary measure. But London still felt a measure of satisfaction that he preserved his gold medal streak in the 400.
“Coach (Clyde Hart) always tells me, if you win the time will come,” London said. “The time that always counts the most is at nationals. No complaining here.”
As for Horton, her breakout season in the 400 now includes a Big 12 title. The junior from San Antonio primarily ran the 200 and 100 prior to this season, but her debut as a quarter-miler has progressed nicely.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Horton, who finished as the Big 12’s high point scorer on the women’s side. “I don’t think I could’ve run a better race. I stayed patient, I ran my race, wasn’t worried about what was going on around me, and it paid off big-time.”
Indeed, Horton hung with the pack for the first 250 meters before accelerating on the final curve and running away from the field. So, how does she know when to floor the gas pedal?
“To be completely honest, my coach (Hart) has a very distinct voice,” Horton said. “He’s always in the same spot, and once I hear him call out that 200 time, that means it’s time to go, it’s time to start to slowly start speeding up the turbos, getting things going for that closing 100.”
In addition to the wins by Horton and London, Baylor got event titles from Aaliyah Miller in the women’s 800, Taylor Bennett in the women’s 200, the women’s 4x100 relay and the women’s 4x400 relay. The BU women finished third in the team race with 109 points, while the men were eighth with 63 points.
Kansas State nipped Texas for the women’s team title in a nip-and-tuck race, finishing with 135 points to the Longhorns’ 131. Texas self-destructed when it dropped the baton in the first race of the day.
Texas Tech, behind star sophomore and high point scorer Divine Oduduru – who swept the 100 and 200 titles – took the men’s title with 165 points.
The day’s running events couldn’t have started much smoother for Baylor. The Bears trucked to the title in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, clocking in a 43.90 seconds to become the first Big 12 team to go sub-44 this season. One of Baylor’s challengers was denied before the starter’s pistol even fired, as Oklahoma’s leadoff runner Camri Austin jumped the gun and the Sooners were disqualified for the false start. Another of BU’s rivals, Texas, saw its hopes plummet when the Longhorns dropped the baton on the exchange between Rushelle Burton and Teahna Daniels.
But those missteps couldn’t take away from Baylor, which executed a poised and powerful race. Horton and Bennett put the Bears in position with the first two legs, then senior Juanita Mainoo attacked the curve on the third leg to give the Bears the lead heading into the final handoff. BU junior Raven Grant didn’t let that lead slip away, zipping to the finish before thrusting the baton into the air as she crossed the line. Kansas State took second at 44.33.
With sophomore Divine Oduduru turning in a heavenly second leg, Texas Tech blazed to the title in the men’s 4x100. On the strength of its opening, the Red Raiders built a 10-meter lead going into the final handoff, but Baylor’s London made things plenty interesting at the finish. London came storming from behind and nearly caught Tech’s Joel Latson at the line, but the Red Raiders held on for the slim win – running 39.39 to Baylor’s 39.43.
In the women’s 200, Bennett repeated as Big 12 champion, angling ahead of the pack to win in a time of 22.87 seconds. The Bears went 1-2 in that race, as Horton stretched out for the silver in 23.35.
For Bennett, who missed the indoor season with a quadriceps injury, the outcome couldn’t have felt much better.
“It felt great, it was one of my best 200s all year, coming back from quad tear,” said Bennett, who also nabbed a bronze in the 100. “So, it was good, I was happy with it.”
Miller is in her second year at Baylor, but is competing in her first outdoor season after redshirting in 2017 with an injury. But, like Bennett, she more than made up for lost time.
She flashed her tremendous promise by winning the women’s 800 title in a Big 12-record time of 2:02.41, which also ranked as the second-best clocking in Baylor history. That was more than two seconds better than the silver medalist, Marleena Eubanks of Kansas (2:04.44).
“Just seeing all the hard work I’ve been doing in the practice paying off in the races is really all you can ask for,” Miller said. “It’s a nice and comfortable feeling to know that all the work is paying off.”
The Bears sucked all the drama out of the women’s 4x400 relay, winning easily in a time of 3:30.42. Sophomore Victoria Powell shot Baylor off to a rapid start, then had the luxury of passing off to three individual conference champions in Bennett, Miller and Horton. Texas finished a distant second at 3:33.06.
In the men’s 4x400, Baylor came in third with two substitutes in its quartet in place of London and Jayson Baldridge. Helped by a 44.7-second split from BU freshman Howard “Trey” Fields III, Baylor clocked 3:05.41, behind only champion TCU (3:03.79) and silver medalist Texas Tech (3:05.28).
With the conference meet now in the rear-view mirror, Baylor will turn its attention to the NCAA West Prelims, May 24-26 in Sacramento, Calif., as the Bears try to qualify athletes for the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore.