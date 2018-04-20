Wil London could never run another collegiate race and his Baylor career would still go down as one of the all-time greats.
London has multiple Big 12 titles to his credit. He won the Big 12 freshman of the year award two years ago. He’s been an All-American, and last summer he blazed his way to a silver medal as part of Team USA’s 4x400 relay team at the World Championships in London, England.
And yet an NCAA championship has eluded London’s reach.
So what’s next for London? Could the guy who is still known in many Waco circles as “Little Wil” have a big finish waiting for him, one that results in a gold medal at the NCAA Championships?
“Oh, most definitely. That’s the big goal at the end of the year,” London said, smiling. “But right now, I’m just focused on the small things and just trying to qualify to go to the next round. Nationals, I feel like I have a great chance. I feel like I’m the one who is going to win it.
“I have to be confident. I have the greatest confidence in the world to go out there and win it. There’s no one out there who I feel like can beat me, so I’m going to do everything I can to prepare myself for when that day comes.”
In some ways, it’s about setting a pace. The Clyde Hart method of quarter-mile training has always looked to build strength and speed as the season progresses, so that the athlete is continually getting faster as the meets grow in importance.
London has run the open 400 only once this season. He won gold at UTSA’s Roadrunner Invitational in a time of 45.90. The Baylor coaches have brought him along slowly after London was dogged by a hamstring injury during the indoor season.
But he’ll be plenty busy at Saturday’s Michael Johnson Invitational – running in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well as the open 400.
“I think Wil’s at a great place. He’s right where he needs to be, and just getting more and more confident, watching him work out,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “Nothing would surprise me that he does from this point on. He’s finally healthy, he feels good, I think he’s had some good training sessions. So I think he’s ready to go.”
Even with just one race under his belt, London’s time ranks 12th nationally. That’s fine for now, but obviously not where he wants to be at the end of the year.
“We have a long season, and I don’t really focus on the other guys, what they run, because a lot of guys run fast early in the season and aren’t able to finish,” said London, who owns the all-time Central Texas high school record in the 400 at Waco High at 45.96. “I feel like last year that was a big thing that showed for me, because I didn’t really run that fast (early), but when it counted the most toward the end I showed up. I feel like it’s going to be the same way this year.”
The World Championship experience proved eye-opening for London. He found himself surrounded by some of the best sprinters in the world, and yet he held his own, even running Team USA’s fastest leg in the relay final.
He realized that by casting off all expectations, he relieved any self-inflicted pressure. He didn’t worry about where he was going to finish or any particular time. He just ran. The freedom he discovered was liberating – and educational.
“I talked to the guys who are professionals, and those are the guys who do it just to pay their bills every day,” London said. “Me, I was just out there, didn’t have anything to do, so it was a difference. I was just having fun … I didn’t have to worry about anything.
“Being out here now is basically the same thing. I’m out here with the guys that I call my brothers, girls I call my sisters. We all call each other family. When you’re family, you have fun, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
In his junior year now, London has embraced the Papa Bear role on a freshman-laden Baylor team. He talks about being more motivated by Baylor’s place in the team standings, or how the relay teams perform, than his own individual efforts. And he says it with such genuine, earnest emotion that you believe him.
Harbour has noticed, which is why he uses London as the proverbial rabbit for Baylor’s young bunnies to model and chase.
“Wil’s a great leader. I think he’s one of our top leaders on the men’s side,” Harbour said. “He’s not afraid to stand up and speak. He’s got a young group, this is by far the youngest group of men we’ve ever had. The No. 3 (recruiting) class in the nation last year on the men’s side, they came in and they’re growing up.
“Wil has been a perfect leader for those young men to look to as a role model, how he does things, how he goes about it. We couldn’t ask for a better one.”
Baylor is rapidly approaching the bell lap to the season. After the Michael Johnson meet, the Bears will perform once more at Arkansas before returning to their home track for the Big 12 Outdoor Championships. Then comes that headfirst dash into the postseason, where the enticement of All-American designations and NCAA titles awaits.
For “Little Wil,” such glory is still out there for the chasing. At one point on Friday afternoon, he thumbed Jeremy Wariner’s school records on a metal board inside the Clyde Hart Track and Field facility, and quietly but assuredly declared that he was coming for them.
“I’m a lot stronger, faster and a lot smarter in a lot of the things I do, and physically I’m 100 percent back from indoors being injured with a hamstring,” London said. “But I’m back and feel great.”