DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Baylor pole vaulter Annie Rhodes-Johnigan continues to climb up the corporate ladder, so to speak.
Rhodes-Johnigan finished fifth in the women’s pole vault final at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on Sunday. Rhodes-Johnigan cleared 14-11 before missing three attempts at 15-1.
She finished fifth behind Nike’s Sandi Morris (15-9) and Katie Nageotte (15-5), Adidas pro Jenn Suhr (15-3), and unattached pro Kristen Hixson, who also went 14-11 but took fourth based on fewer overall misses.
Rhodes-Johnigan, a former Big 12 champion and All-American for the Bears and former state champion at Midway, vanquished some of the top vaulters in the country, including Olympian Alexis Weeks, three-time NCAA champ Lexi Jacobus and former NCAA champ Lakan Taylor.
It’s been a strong season for Rhodes-Johnigan, who finished third at the Pole Vault Summit in January in Reno, Nev., and third at a meet in Mexico City last month.