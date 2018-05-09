The first time that any Baylor track and field coach had a verbal exchange with Taylor Bennett, she was snarling and stomping and full of fury.
Bennett was competing at the Region II-5A track meet at Baylor’s old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Stadium, and her headband had come dislodged and dropped onto the track after she finished second in a preliminary sprint race.
“Coach (Michael) Ford, he picked up my headband when I was running at the meet,” Bennett said. “I was mad, because we were going into the finals and I had the second-fastest time. So I was pissed, and just mad, and he picked up my headband, and I just took it from him. He was like, ‘Whoa, she’s tenacious.’”
Bennett was so fired up that she didn’t even remember the moment when Ford later told the story to her after she arrived at Baylor in the fall of 2015. But you’d better believe she didn’t forget finishing second in that prelim. Bennett bottled up that anger and poured it into her gas tank as fuel, as she ended up winning the regional title in both the 100 and 200 at that meet, as well as taking gold in the 100 at the UIL state meet a couple of weeks later.
That intensity is hard-wired into Bennett’s DNA. It’s who she is. She admits that she inherited a healthy dose of it from her father Al, who played professional baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies organization from 1988 to ’92.
Bennett’s competitiveness drove her to stick with track after an initial rocky introduction to the sport. When she was in elementary school, a friend of her father’s invited Taylor and her younger brother A.J. to participate in a practice with the Track Houston Youth Club team.
“I remember we were out there, and it was hot and horrible,” Bennett recalled. “I was like, ‘Daddy, this is not for me!’ Then my dad’s best friend, Coach Patrick, he was like, ‘But you can run, you can do it!’ And I was like, ‘I can’t, it’s too hot!’”
What made matters worse is that Bennett’s first couple of meets resulted in third and fourth-place finishes, which got her blood boiling.
“I was mad,” she said. “I don’t want to lose. I’ve come out here in the heat, I don’t want to lose.”
Bennett didn’t stomp away in surrender, though. She doubled her efforts in practice, and soon the results she craved followed. “I started winning and winning,” she said. “Then I was like, ‘OK, I think I like it.’”
The winning continued through high school, and then on to Baylor. Sure, she has lost her share of races too, but the list of achievements just since she’s arrived in Waco is enviable. She was the Big 12 indoor freshman of the year during her first college track season in 2016. She’s been an All-American and a Big 12 champion, as she’s the reigning winner in the outdoor 200 and will look to defend her title at this weekend’s Big 12 Championships here in Waco.
There have also been stumbles along the way. Bennett spent last fall toiling away in workouts to get herself ready for this 2018 season, her junior year, and she came away feeling poised for a huge year full of NCAA glory.
Then she suffered an injury to her quadriceps that put her out of commission for Baylor’s indoor season, and sparked all kinds of angst.
“It’s hard for me to watch people run at nationals and knowing that I could be there running,” Bennett said. “So it’s kind of like an inside torture, of, ‘Oh, man, I know I could do that, I should have been there, I should have been running.’ I knew with the training I had in the fall, I was going to be rolling come December and January.
“But it’s OK. I kind of look at it as God’s plan. It wasn’t in his plan to run at indoor nationals. So I feel like he promised me something outdoor, so that’s all I’m focused on.”
Bennett has competed in three meets this outdoor season, and declares herself “100 percent, both physically and mentally.” She won the 200-meter race at the Michael Johnson Invitational with a time of 22.95, which ranks as the best in the Big 12. Teammate Kiana Horton ranks second in the conference at 23.07.
“It’s been huge (having Taylor back),” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “You lose somebody that’s a two-event person like she is – not only two events, but both of your relays – it’s a big deal to get Taylor back.”
Most athletes aren’t particularly patient people when it comes to injuries. Bennett is no different. Given her competitive zeal, she’s not too comfortable with the spectator role.
Which is why she’s grateful to be healthy again, and hungry to chase down more gold jewelry to add to her already-dazzling collection.
“I’ve had my highs and lows,” she said. “I feel like all the hard fall training I was doing, me and Coach (Ford) were looking at a great NCAAs, an indoor title, and I just feel like it all got washed away with me tearing my quad.
“It just motivated me … and I’m ready.”