Even as the most prolific host of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in league history, Todd Harbour appreciates the rarity of the honor.
Baylor will host the meet for the fifth time in the past 21 years this weekend. The last time the Big 12 meet came to Waco was in 2013. So, it’s not exactly an annual occurrence.
“It’s a big deal because, unlike other sports, we don’t get to have this opportunity (often),” Harbour said. “When you don’t get that many opportunities, you don’t take it for granted. For us, just to be able to finally host – we may not get another one for seven, eight, nine years – you want to do it right and you want everything to be perfect, and a lot of work goes into it by a lot of people to get it ready.”
While Baylor isn’t an unfamiliar site for the conference meet, this will mark the league’s first appearance at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium that opened for business for the 2015 season. That makes this weekend even more special, Harbour said.
“We’ve had some great meets here in the past, but to be able to finally host a Big 12 Championship, we’re excited about that,” Harbour said. “Can’t wait to get all these teams down here, just for them to see that this is a beautiful facility, one of the nicest in the country. We’re excited.”
The previous four stops in Waco brought a combined attendance of 21,738, according to the Big 12 record book. That includes the two largest turnouts in league history, as a record 8,700 attended in 1999, while 8,500 showed up for the league’s inaugural outdoor meet in 1997.
Given a favorable weekend weather forecast, Baylor officials are hoping for big crowds again. Not to mention Baylor’s athletes – as they insist that the home-track advantage comes in handy.
“I love running here at Baylor, that’s one of the reasons I came,” said junior sprinter Taylor Bennett of the BU women’s squad. “I feel like I always perform well here. So I think that it’s great. I love the track and I know the track, so that’s a great advantage too, running on it.”
Sophomore sprinter Maxwell Willis of the Baylor men said that when he traveled to last year’s Big 12 outdoor meet in Lawrence, Kan., he couldn’t help but dream about the idea of chasing a conference title at home.
Now it’s a reality.
“I always thought what would it really feel like for it to be at our home track? It just feels amazing,” said Willis, the reigning Big 12 champion in the 200-meter dash. “You don’t have to go anywhere, you don’t have to travel, we’ve got our finals out of the way without any stress. … I’m ready to go out here and just give my all. And I’m really excited that it’s at home.”
While there is a comfort level at home, an inherent pressure to perform also exists. Harbour said that you always want to score well on your home track, so much so that a year ago he debated stockpiling more firepower.
“It’s so big of a deal when you host at home that I thought about redshirting some of our seniors last year. I really came close,” Harbour said. “Knowing that we had maybe a really good chance of pulling off a win here, especially on the women’s side, at home, with Cion (Hicks) and Annie (Rhodes) and a couple of those seniors last year, Maggie (Montoya), they would have made a huge difference this year. There’s teams that actually do that, when they know they’re going to host at home.”
Ultimately, Harbour opted not to redshirt those athletes, but that doesn’t mean that his teams won’t compete for plenty of Big 12 titles. The BU men are ranked 24th nationally and boast three returning Big 12 champions in Willis, Wil London (400) and the 4x400-meter relay. Meanwhile, the Baylor women – who won an indoor Big 12 team title in 2017 – are ranked 34th nationally and feature four athletes who currently lead the conference in their respective event. That group consists of Bennett (200, 22.95), Aaliyah Miller (800, 2:03.84), Kiana Horton (400, 52.11) and the 4x400 relay (3:31.93).
“We’re still very young on the ladies’ side, men are very young,” Harbour said. “So we’re very young, but we’re going to put on a good show. We’re about as healthy as we’re going to be, we’ve still got a few out. But we’re going to have a good representation this weekend.”