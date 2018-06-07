EUGENE, Ore. – Leave it to the 4x400 relay to salvage the day for Quarter-Miler U.
The Baylor women’s track and field team failed to advance through the semifinals in their first five events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday at Oregon’s Hayward Field. But in the last event of the day, the Bears came through with a gritty effort in the 4x400 to finish second in their heat, automatically qualifying for Saturday’s final.
If the relay team hadn’t advanced, Baylor would have been shut out of the team scoring at the NCAA meet for only the third time this decade.
After Victoria Powell’s opening leg, the Bears sat in fourth place, but Taylor Bennett powered the Bears out in front on leg No. 2 before passing to Aaliyah Miller. Baylor and USC were roughly in a dead heat on final handoff. BU anchor runner Kiana Horton initially dropped behind the anchors from USC, LSU and Ohio State. But Horton hit the afterburners on the final 100-meter stretch, passing the Buckeyes and Tigers to give the Bears second place.
Baylor ran 3:30.03, just behind USC’s 3:29.44. It was Baylor’s best time of the year, and put the Bears in the NCAA 4x400 final for the first time since 2009, when they finished third with Tiffany Townsend on the anchor.
Elsewhere, the individual races didn’t go as well for Baylor.
Redshirt freshman Aaliyah Miller was trying to become the first Baylor runner to reach the 800-meter final at the NCAA meet since 2007. But Miller lagged behind the pack, running 2:08.33, to finish seventh in her semifinal heat and 23rd out of 24 runners in the field. It was the slowest time of the year for Miller, who clocked a 2:02.41 in winning the Big 12 title in mid-May. Had she repeated that showing, she would have turned in the best time of the day.
Horton also came into the NCAA meet as the Big 12 champion in her event, the 400. But the junior had a rough turn of events, too. Horton turned in her slowest time since the outdoor season opener, clocking in at 53.33, which was seventh in her heat and 21st overall.
Baylor senior Kiana Hawn closed out her career with a 16th-place effort in the 400-meter hurdles, running 58.65.
In the 200, Big 12 champ Bennett came in 17th with a time of 23.11. The junior was trying to be the first BU sprinter to reach the NCAA final since Ashley Fields in 2014, but couldn’t approach her usual sub-23 bests.
Baylor’s sprint relay team did turn in a strong race, just not enough to advance. The Bears finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall with a time of 43.92, the team’s second-best effort of the season.
On Friday, the Baylor men’s 4x400 relay team and junior 400 runner Wil London will run for national titles in Eugene.