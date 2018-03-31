AUSTIN – The Baylor women’s 4x400-meter relay team zipped to a win at the Texas Relays on Saturday, closing out a solid meet.
Baylor’s foursome of Aaliyah Miller, Victoria Powell, Taylor Bennett and Kiana Horton overtook Texas A&M early in the race and zipped to the finish in 3:31.93. The Aggies finished second at 3:33.15.
“Overall, it was a good meet for us,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “We had a lot of outstanding marks, and anytime you win at Texas Relays it’s a big deal. Our 4x1 relays ran well today, and we had some outstanding legs in the 4x4 relays. This is some of the best competition in the country at one of the premier meets. When you come here, you compete at a high level.”
The BU men’s 4x400 team finished third, clocking 3:05.09, to come in behind winner Texas A&M (3:02.74) and second-place TCU (3:04.90). Baylor’s team was comprised of Jayson Baldridge, Caleb Dickson, Howard Fields III and Wil London.
On the women’s side, BU’s 4x800 team placed third in a seldom-run event with a time of 8:48.44. Both of Baylor’s 4x100 relays took fifth, running times of 39.57 (men) and 44.74 (women), respectively.
Baylor will run at home for the first time when it hosts the Baylor Invitational next Saturday.