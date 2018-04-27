FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Baylor had some strong showings on the opening day of the National Relays Championship on Friday, including a new school-record performance.
The BU women finished second in the rarely-run sprint medley relay in a time of 3:42.11. In the sprint medley, the first two legs run 200 meters, the third travels 400 and the final runner runs an 800. Baylor’s group of Taylor Bennett, Kiana Horton, Victoria Powell and Aaliyah Miller not only set a school record, but ran the seventh-best time in NCAA history. Stanford won the race at 3:41.59, just an eyelash ahead of the Bears.
BU freshman Jalen Seals finished third in the long jump, measuring 24-81/2.
The meet continues through Saturday.