EUGENE, Ore. – The Baylor track and field team closed out a less-than-dynamic NCAA Championship meet with a last-place finish in the women’s 4x400 relay.
The foursome of Victoria Powell, Taylor Bennett, Aaliyah Miller and Kiana Horton ran 3:32.63. Though the finish wasn’t as high as Baylor wanted, it still gave the Bears an All-American showing in the event for the first time since 2009.
The Baylor women finished with one point in the team race, while the men tallied three points.
“I’m proud of the ladies on what turned out to be a very rainy and cold day in Eugene. We’re always excited to get an All-America honor with four of them getting one today,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said.