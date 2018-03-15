Baylor’s track and field teams will switch gears and open up their outdoor season at the TCU Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth.
The Bears wrapped up the indoor season last week, with Wil London and Kiana Horton competing at the NCAA Championships. They’ll send a total of 64 athletes to the TCU meet – 28 men and 36 women.
Baylor will be one of 11 teams competing on Saturday, including Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, North Texas, Northwestern State, Oklahoma, SMU, Stephen F Austin, TCU and UT-Arlington.
Baylor will have competed at home three times in the 2018 outdoor season – for the Baylor Invitational (April 7), the Michael Johnson Invitational (April 21) and the Big 12 Outdoor Championships (May 11-13).
Baylor women’s tennis bound for California
Baylor (8-8) heads to Indian Wells, Calif. this weekend to take part in the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge. The Bears will face No. 4 Pepperdine (8-1) at 8 p.m. Friday before taking on USC (7-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We love being a part of this special event hosted by Oracle Tennis,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a press release. “It’s a great experience for our players to be exposed to a grand slam type atmosphere. They get to watch players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer in person, then pay on the same courts with the same crowd watching them compete. It’s really a big-time experience, and we are grateful to Mark Hurd and Oracle for inviting us each year.”
Baylor started the week 0-2 with back-to-back Big 12 losses at Kansas and Kansas State. Previously, the Bears had won five straight, three of which came against ranked opponents.
Drexler new Big3 commissioner
NEW YORK — Hall of Fame basketball player Clyde Drexler is the new commissioner of the Big3 league.
Drexler coached a team last year in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. He’s signed a three-year deal as commissioner, the Big3 announced Thursday.
He replaces former NBA player Roger Mason Jr., who left following a dispute with the league.
Drexler starred for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets during his 15-year career, winning a gold medal with the 1992 U.S. Olympic team.
He says the level of play and professionalism last season “far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined.” He adds he looks forward to working with Cube and co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz to continue the league’s growth.