Coming off a productive weekend which resulted in 10 event titles in San Antonio, the Baylor track and field teams will test themselves against some of the top athletes in the country at this week’s 91st annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin.
The action will commence on Wednesday, with early events for the heptathletes and decathletes. Things pick up on Thursday and will get only busier through the completion of the meet on Saturday. More than 7,000 professional, college and high school athletes will compete at the meet. The men’s elite pole vault field will feature five Olympians.
Baylor’s 10 titles last weekend at UTSA’s Roadrunner Invitational included four golds won by freshmen — Morgan Stewart (800), Brooke Gilmore (3,000) and Alex Madlock (triple jump) for the women, and Jalen Seals (triple jump) for the men.