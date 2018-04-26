Baylor is one of 16 track and field teams that will compete at the inaugural National Relays Championship in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday and Saturday.
The meet features nine men’s teams and 12 women’s squads currently ranked in the Top 25 by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
“It will be a great meet,” BU coach Todd Harbour said. “We still need to get some stuff done in the open races on Friday. We have some that need to improve on their marks but also have some fun with the relays. It’s a neat concept with great teams. The top programs in the country will be there, and we think we’ll represent really well.”
Modeled after the IAAF World Relays, the National Relay Championships aims to include the most historically elite college programs in advance of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.