SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baylor’s track and field team picked up two more individual qualifiers and three relay teams on Saturday’s final day of the NCAA West Prelims.
That gives Baylor nine entries for the upcoming NCAA Championships — roughly half as many as last year’s group of 17, but equal to the 2016 qualifying contingent.
“We were excited to get three of the four relays through to Eugene,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “I’m proud of them. They competed really hard.”
BU sophomore Maxwell Willis clocked 20.82 in the men’s 200 to advance to nationals for a second straight season. In the women’s 200, Taylor Bennett also moved on to Eugene by running 23.03. It’ll be her second straight national trip in that race as well.
Bennett also joined with Kiana Horton, Juania Mainoo and Raven Grant to finish third in their 4x100 relay heat, picking up an automatic qualifying spot. The foursome ran 44.44. Showing her grit, Bennett later ran a leg on the NCAA-qualifying 4x400 relay, along with Horton, Aaliyah Miller and Victoria Powell. They won their heat in a time of 3:31.34.
Also, the BU men’s 4x400 qualified for the NCAA meet for the 39th straight year. The foursome of Antwaun Musgrove, Howard Fields III, Caleb Dickson and Wil London notched a time of 3:04.56, second in their heat.
Those qualifiers join the likes of Kiana Hawn (400 hurdles), London (400), Horton (400) and Miller (800) in the group that will represent Baylor at the NCAA meet June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore.