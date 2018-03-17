FORT WORTH – Baylor’s track and field team opened the outdoor season with some strong performances at the TCU Invitational.
The Bears picked up event titles from Eric Anderson in the 3,000 (8:37.47), Ryan Womack in the pole vault (16-11/4), Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles (52.35) and Howard Fields (46.39) in the 400.
Baylor also got some nice second-place showings, including Riley Richards in the men’s pole vault and Megan SaxvenderWeden in the women’s javelin. Richards, a freshman from China Spring, actually tied Womack by clearing 16-11/4, but Womack took the title with fewer misses. SaxvenderWeden set a new BU school record with her heave of 158-7, besting Jenna Pfeiffer’s old school record of 154-8.
Baylor will compete at the Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio next weekend.