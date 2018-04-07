Todd Harbour and his staff challenged the Baylor track & field team to not use the weather as an excuse at Saturday’s Baylor Invitational. In sub-40 degree weather with a 20-degree wind chill and light precipitation scattered throughout the day at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium, Harbour never saw any of the Baylor athletes feel sorry for themselves as they braved the cold.
“Going into it looking at the week, you could see that the weather was going to be really bad, so you had to focus on what you could get done today and make sure your mind was ready to compete,” the Baylor head coach said. “We didn’t know how bad the weather would be. I think it was worse than we thought. That’s by far the coldest meet we’ve ever run in Waco. I compliment the officials, all the coaches and everybody who hung out there the whole day. I’m sure a lot of other meets were cancelled today, (but) there were guys from Minnesota, DePaul and Oregon State and we needed to get it in for them.”
Baylor secured its first gold medal of the day in men’s pole vault as Greyson Gonzalez won a jump off against his teammate, Ryan Womack, at 15-7.25. Along with Gonzalez in first and Womack in second, Riley Richards placed third with a vault of 15-1.5 which meant Baylor swept the podium for the first time since 1991.
“I know coach (Brandon) Richards was excited,” Harbour said. “They were going off short runs, a very short approach.”
Baylor also placed first in the 800 meters (Danny Leland) on the men’s side, while Sydney Washington won the 100 meters and Raven Grant won the 200 meters on the women’s side.
There were plenty more Bears and Lady Bears who podiumed at the event, including Morgan Stewart who ran a 54.22 400 meters which was landed her in second.
“I thought her quarter was outstanding,” Harbour said. “I thought we had a lot of good performances. It’s just hard to get a big mark today.”
Megan SaxvanderWeyden was second in the javelin throw. Her mark of 149-6 is the seventh-best mark in school history.
Raleigh Texada finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 22.18. Texada is cornerback on Baylor’s football team.
“He’s doing double time with football and track,” Harbour said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge for him, but he’s been a warrior. He loves track, and we’re tickled to have him.”
Baylor finished the meet winning the men’s and women’s mile relay. The women’s team of Stewart, Taylor Bennett, Kiana Hawn and Kiana Horton ran a 3:47.05 to top Minnesota.
“I didn’t care about time,” Harbour said. “Make sure we win it, win it at home and give Minnesota something to run for. That was one of our slowest times we’ve ever run, but it doesn’t even matter. It’s cold. Some of them said, ‘Coach, I couldn’t even feel my legs. It was cold out there.”
The Bears had two different relay teams run on the men’s side. The team of Jayson Baldridge, Wil London, Caleb Dickson and Howard Fields won with a 3:12.56, while the team of Maxwell Willis, Malik Wilson, Antwuan Musgrove and Danny Leland finished third with a time of 3:19.90.
“The main thing we wanted to do today was let’s go compete and let’s don’t use the weather as an excuse even though it’s cold. It’s tough to want to get going when it’s this cold.”