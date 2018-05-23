At most track meets, a 12th-place finish is nothing exciting. It doesn’t even get you on the podium.
This week, though, 12th place (or better) will be just fine and dandy, thank you very much.
Baylor will send a group of 29 athletes competing in 35 events to the NCAA West Track and Field Prelims in Sacramento, Calif. The meet serves as the qualifier for next month’s NCAA Championships, as the top 12 finishers in each event will land a berth to nationals.
So, basically, it’s not a gold medal mindset. It’s all about surviving and advancing.
“You do (finish in the top 12 and advance), and then you want to get in a good semifinal,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “Your second round out there, you’ve got to be ready to bring it because that could throw you into a better section of the semis. Which, the semis at (the NCAA meet in) Oregon are tough. You’ve got to be on up there.”
Baylor’s group of 35 entries is the second-biggest group it has taken to this stage, behind only the 36 the Bears qualified in 2010. The BU group consists of 20 women’s entries and 15 men, and features some of the top performers in the region, including Big 12 champions Kiana Horton, Aaliyah Miller and Wil London.
Five athletes will have particularly busy dockets, as they’ll be competing in multiple individual events – Taylor Bennett (100, 200), Raven Grant (100, 200) and Juanita Mainoo (100, 200) for the women, and Jalen Seals (long jump, triple jump) and Maxwell Willis (100, 200) for the men.
Survival isn’t just about passing through the prelims. For a top-flight track athlete, it’s also about withstanding the various ailments and injuries that may come their way. Miller, London, Willis and Bennett have all overcome recent injuries of varying degrees.
“You’re always going to have injuries in our sport, it’s just the nature of it,” Harbour said. “And we’ve got to be, unfortunately, at 100 percent all the time. But, Maxwell is coming back, he’s starting to have some success now. He had some this past week. Taylor Bennett, who we lost indoor, is coming back. That’s a big addition back for the ladies. Wil was out the indoor season as well, he had some hamstring issues there, but we’ve got him back now and he’s ready to go.
“We’ve got some that are highly ranked, some that have an opportunity to advance. So, we’re excited about the opportunity that awaits us.”
The NCAA West Prelims kick off Thursday and will run through Saturday at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.