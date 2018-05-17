Baylor’s track and field team will send a pack of Bears to the NCAA West Prelims next week in Sacramento, Calif.
Baylor’s qualifiers include 35 entries and 27 total athletes. The Bears will have 20 entries on the women’s side and 15 on the men’s, as the athletes attempt to finish in the top 12 at that meet to advance on to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
The BU group has three athletes ranked in the top three in the region in their event – men’s 400 runner Wil London, who owns the NCAA’s second-best time at 44.73, women’s 800 runner Aaliyah Miller, who has the third-best time nationally in a Big 12-meet record 2:02.41, and women’s 400 runner Kiana Horton, who ran a school-record time of 51.22 for the third-best time going into the regional meet.