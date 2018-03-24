SAN ANTONIO — Baylor’s track and field team claimed 10 event titles at the Roadrunner Invitational, that wrapped up Saturday at UT-San Antonio.
Baylor swept the men’s and women’s triple jump behind Jalen Seals and Alex Madlock, respectively. Seals jumped 50-31/4, while Madlock went 42-51/4.
Hana Marsheck (2,000 steeplechase, 7:19.64), Morgan Stewart (800, 2:08.73) and Raven Grant (100, 11.75) all won their first career outdoor titles for the Baylor women.
There were also familiar winners, like Wil London (45.90) in the 400. Baylor also made a clean sweep in the 3,000 behind senior Eric Anderson (8:47.29) and freshman Brooke Gilmore (10:03.71).
The Bears also picked up wins from Aaliyah Miller in the 1,500 (4:26.81) and in the women’s 4x400 relay (3:35.44).
Baylor will next compete at the annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Wednesday through Saturday.