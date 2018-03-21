Baylor’s track and field teams will compete at the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational beginning Thursday in San Antonio.
It’s the second outdoor meet for the Bears, who opened at TCU last weekend. They’ll have 26 men and 29 women competing at the three-day meet.
At the TCU Invitational, Baylor won four event titles and Megan SaxvanderWeyden broke the school record in the women's javelin after throwing 158-7.
“Our first outdoor meet was solid,” BU coach Todd Harbour said. “This week, we’re looking to continue to get better. We still have a long season in front of us, but we want to take steps to improve ourselves.”