AUSTIN – The sprint medley relay is one of those races that shows a track team’s versatility.
On Friday, Baylor ran it as well as it ever has.
The Baylor women’s sprint medley relay squad set a new school record in winning gold at the Texas Relays. The quartet of Taylor Bennett, Kiana Horton, Victoria Powell and Aaliyah Miller motored to a time of 3:43.87, winning by nearly four seconds and breaking the school record by almost three.
Miller was especially brisk on the final 800-meter leg, clocking 2:04.11.
Baylor’s previous record was 3:46.00 by Angel Perkins, Carla Grace, Kandace Tucker and Lauren Hagans at the 2006 Texas Relays.
BU’s Megan SaxvanderWeyden threw 154-4 on her final attempt in the javelin, the third-best throw in school history and enough to qualify for Saturday’s final.