AUSTIN – The sprint medley relay is one of those races that shows a track team’s versatility.

On Friday, Baylor ran it as well as it ever has.

The Baylor women’s sprint medley relay squad set a new school record in winning gold at the Texas Relays. The quartet of Taylor Bennett, Kiana Horton, Victoria Powell and Aaliyah Miller motored to a time of 3:43.87, winning by nearly four seconds and breaking the school record by almost three.

Miller was especially brisk on the final 800-meter leg, clocking 2:04.11.

Baylor’s previous record was 3:46.00 by Angel Perkins, Carla Grace, Kandace Tucker and Lauren Hagans at the 2006 Texas Relays.

BU’s Megan SaxvanderWeyden threw 154-4 on her final attempt in the javelin, the third-best throw in school history and enough to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Don't Miss...