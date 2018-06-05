When Aaliyah Miller hits the track at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, she’ll relish the joy of competing on that big stage for the first time.
But sometimes joy rides shotgun with pain, and Miller had to endure a lot of the latter to get there.
Last June, she could only watch nationals as she rehabilitated a stress fracture in her right foot that kept her out the entire 2017 outdoor track season.
Watching was excruciating because she felt she had the talent to compete with the nation’s best 800-meter runners as a freshman.
“I’ve been watching nationals for the longest time, but seeing it last year kind of hurt because I could have been there,” Miller said. “But now being there for the first time in Eugene is really exciting. It’s really a special place because everybody loves track there. It’s going to be really cool.”
Miller will be among 12 Baylor athletes competing in nine events at the outdoor championships Wednesday through Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field. The redshirt freshman comes in with the nation’s third best 800-meter time after breaking the Big 12 meet record with a time of 2:02.41 last month in Waco. She’ll also compete as a member of Baylor’s 4x400-meter relay team.
“If she runs like she did in the Big 12 meet, she’s as good as anyone in the country,” said Baylor coach Todd Harbour. “Nothing she does surprises me. She’s still improving. The season is still moving for her because she’s only been running since last November. It’s been neat to see.”
Miller expected to compete at outdoor nationals last year after setting an indoor school record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:02.89 in a second-place finish at the Iowa State Classic in February 2017. Though she ran a great time, she knew her foot wasn’t right.
“I came off the race and I was limping,” Miller said. “I thought it was probably nothing, so I just tried to cool down and I couldn’t. Coming back to Baylor, I took some treatment on it and I thought it was going to be tendinitis because it started to feel better. I trained for two more weeks until the Big 12 meet. But after prelims I realized something might be wrong.”
Despite the pain, Miller still helped the Baylor women’s track team win its first Big 12 indoors title with a fourth-place finish in the 1,000 meters. But when she returned to Baylor, an MRI revealed the stress fracture in her right foot.
Miller had dealt with injuries at McKinney Boyd High School but regained her health within two months each time. The stress fracture she suffered at Baylor was much more serious.
Though she didn’t need surgery, she had to wear a boot on her foot for 1½ months. She began rehabilitation last June with some balancing exercises, but wasn’t cleared to run until September and couldn’t compete in meets until November.
“Her injury was one of those very serious injuries that some people don’t come back from,” Harbour said. “She battled and wasn’t able to compete outdoors. She didn’t run for six months. We started a very low profile running program back in November. We had to be very careful.”
Despite running just two 800-meter races during the indoor season, Miller improved enough to win the Big 12 indoor title with a time of 2:04.58 in February. It was a triumphant return for Miller after struggling with her foot injury in the 2017 conference indoor meet.
“There was a lot going through my head,” Miller said. “Last year it was really hard for me to run in the Big 12s. I wanted to race better but I couldn’t because physically I was kind of broken. But this year it was like I’m supposed to be here and I’m healthy, so let’s get it.”
Miller continued to run strong throughout the outdoor season and was at her peak at the Big 12 championships at home at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. Her winning time of 2:02.41 in the 800 meters fell just short of the Baylor outdoor school record of 2:02.26 set by Olicia Williams in 2015.
“Everything came together,” Miller said. “I had a really good mindset going into the race and I was really excited to race there for the first time in the Big 12 meet at home. Having my family and friends out there was really nice. Coming into it was a really good feeling.”
She also helped the Baylor 4x400-meter women’s relay team win the Big 12 title with a time of 3:30.42.
Though the 800 is her best event, she likes the teamwork it takes to compete on a successful relay team. She runs the third leg on a 4x400-meter relay team that includes sprinters Taylor Bennett and Victoria Powell and 400-meter runner Kiana Horton.
“That’s something I really love doing with my teammates,” Miller said. “I don’t really get to train with them in practice because I’m a middle distance runner. But racing with them is so cool because I’m with two sprinters and a 400-meter runner. It’s an interesting dynamic and I really like it.”
Next fall, Miller will be joined on the Baylor track team by her sister Alyssa, who recently completed her senior year at McKinney Boyd. Alyssa is a multi-event athlete who competes in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles, and has won an AAU championship in the heptathlon.
“We love each other but we are very different,” Aaliyah said. “Alyssa always wanted to do hurdles and jump in the sand. I didn’t want to jump in anything and get dirty. I just wanted to run. We each have our own little things in track, so that’s cool.”
While missing the 2017 outdoor season was painful, Miller gained greater appreciation of the support system she has at Baylor during the rehab ordeal. A major reason she signed with Baylor was because of the family atmosphere Harbour has created, and that was abundantly clear as she struggled to come back from a major injury.
“It allowed me to have a bigger appreciation for my sport and this school,” Miller said. “I just knew I came to the right place after that. I really focused on myself and my studies. Overall it came out pretty good. Even though I didn’t run I had a lot of support regardless, which was really nice.”
To capture the 800-meter title in Eugene this week, Miller knows it will take a near perfect race. But now she’s healthy enough to have a chance to make her dream come true.
“I have to race smart,” Miller said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing. I have to make sure I’m in good position and finish strong and just make sure I’m in good position to qualify for the finals.”