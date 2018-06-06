EUGENE, Ore. — It wasn’t a personal-best or even the best in his heat, but it was good enough for Wil London.
Better yet, it gives him another shot to go for gold.
The Baylor junior advanced to the final in the 400-meter dash for the second straight year on the opening day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Hayward Field. London, who owned the nation’s No. 2 time at 44.73 entering the meet, clocked 44.98 in this semifinal round, which was third in his heat and eighth overall, giving him the final qualifying spot for Friday’s final.
London ran out of lane six in the semis, which he wasn’t thrilled with, but ultimately he made it work.
“I’ll take it,” London said. “I’m just proud of myself. Me and Coach (Clyde Hart) had a great game plan coming into the race, and we did what we had to do. We didn’t get the lane we wanted, but we were positive about getting into the final, and that’s definitely what we came to do today.”
USC’s standout sophomore Michael Norman, the favorite to win gold at the meet, clocked the day’s best time at 44.66.
In other action Wednesday, BU sophomore Maxwell Willis clocked in at 21.14 in the men’s 200, which was eighth in his heat and not enough to advance through to the final. Willis was making his second straight appearance at nationals.
In the last event of the night, Baylor’s 4x400 relay team finished second in its heat to automatically qualify for the final for the first time since 2014. The Bears ran 3:06.52, just behind Houston (3:06.51) in its heat and just ahead of Iowa State in a photo finish. Making up that squad for Baylor were London, Antwaun Musgrove, Trey Fields and Caleb Dickson.