Two of Baylor track and field’s conference champions added a little more hardware to their shopping carts on Friday.
Baylor’s Kiana Horton was honored as the Big 12 Women’s Outdoor Performer of the Year, while Aaliyah Miller won the league’s Freshman of the Year accolade. Both athletes won a pair of Big 12 titles at last week’s conference meet in Waco, as Horton sprinted to the 400-meter title and Miller won the 800, and both logged legs on the winning 4x400 relay team.
Horton is the first Baylor women’s athlete to win the Big 12’s top honor for the outdoor season. Miller is the third BU freshman to be recognized, joining Cecilia Jeverstam (1997) and Nichole Jones (2007).
“I definitely wasn’t going to let anybody go away with the win, so no matter what the race looked like, I came out on top,” Horton said after last week’s race. “I’m very blessed, highly favored, and very thankful that I could be at this moment.”
Horton picked up the 400 for the first time this season, and it’s turned out to be a brilliant move. She was the high point scorer at the Big 12 meet, and her time of 51.22 is both a school record and ranks as the seventh-fastest time in the NCAA right now.
As for Miller, she missed last outdoor season with an injury, but has come back with a vengeance. She ran away from the field in the 800 final at the conference meet, winning in a meet-record time of 2:02.41. That’s the best time of any freshman in the country, and ranks third overall in the NCAA.
“I think I’m at a good point in my training right now,” Miller said. “I just need to do a few more tweaks, focusing on my finish, probably finishing stronger. That’s probably what I’ll be working on for the next couple of weeks.”
Other Big 12 award winners were Texas Tech’s Divine Oduduru (Men’s Performer of the Year), Texas Tech’s Wes Kittley (Men’s Coach of the Year), Oklahoma’s Vernon Turner (Men’s Co-Freshman of the Year), Texas’s Sam Worley (Men’s Co-Freshman of the Year) and Kansas State’s Cliff Rovelto (Women’s Coach of the Year).