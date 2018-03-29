AUSTIN — Seven Baylor athletes saw action at the Texas Relays on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, and senior Kiana Hawn scooted through the prelims of the 400-meter hurdles to advance to the final.
Hawn ran 57.60, good enough for sixth overall, to advance.
Baylor freshman Riley Richards finished seventh in the pole vault, clearing a height of 17-0 ¾. It was a season outdoor best for the freshman out of China Spring.
Action at the Texas Relays continues on Friday and Saturday. Baylor will also have three distance runners — Devin Meyrer, Brooke Gilmore and Anna West — compete at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday.