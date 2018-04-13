AUSTIN – On a Friday, it was a big day for Tuesdi.
Baylor track and field freshman Tuesdi Tidwell claimed the women’s pole vault title on the opening day of the Texas Invitational Friday afternoon in Austin.
The Early, Texas, native vaulted an outdoor season-best mark of 12-9 ½ and beat out three upperclassmen to claim the event title. Her jump moves her up to the second-best outdoor performer in program history, surpassing Kaleigh Teel who vaulted 12-7 ½ in 2008. Annie Rhodes holds the school record.
Junior Ryan Womack also had an impressive performance in the men’s pole vault, jumping an outdoor season-best mark of 16-8 ¾ (5.10m) to finish third. It’s his second-straight top-three performance and third of the season.