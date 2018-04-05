When Megan SaxvanderWeyden steps onto the track to compete on meet days, she constantly reminds herself to be confident. She knows that if her body language resembles that of a limp noodle, her production will suffer.
So SaxvanderWeyden takes bold strides. She charges to the line, and flings with gusto. And the results this year have only bolstered the self-assurance of the Baylor junior javelin thrower, who opened the outdoor season by setting a new school record and currently owns two of the top four throws in program history.
“A lot of what javelin is is just confidence,” SaxvanderWeyden said. “You can see girls, even at Texas Relays, where they get so nervous and their throws are just not good. But having all this training that I believe in strongly, it’s made me more confident, so that when I get to meets like that I don’t freak out. I can just focus and execute the way I’m supposed to.”
First, let’s address the giraffe in the room – that ridiculously long surname. SaxvanderWeyden – it’s pronounced Sax-VAN-der-WHY-den – has heard every kind of mangled attempt to say her name possible over the years.
“At meets, the announcers completely butcher it,” she said, laughing. “They’ll even ask me how to pronounce it and still end up butchering it. I just give up.”
Her teammates usually just call her Megan or Sax. But she’s not ashamed of her family name – her father Daniel was born in the Netherlands, and she said, “There aren’t many of us in the United States, so I’m very proud of it.”
Megan hails from Pennsville, New Jersey, a small town of around 13,000 residents in the southern corner of the state, nestled between the Delaware and Salem rivers. From her earliest days, she was both competitive and disciplined, and found herself drawn to the idea of joining the U.S. Army someday.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be in the military,” SaxvanderWeyden said. “There are pictures of me at 5 years old wearing all camouflage. So as I started becoming a junior in high school, I started looking into my options, how I could do military as well as go to college. I saw that ROTC was an opportunity.”
SaxvanderWeyden had picked up the javelin as a freshman in high school, as New Jersey is not abundant with middle school or youth track programs. Relying on her superior arm strength – she also had some experience as a softball pitcher – she took to the event and soared, finishing second in the state as a junior before winning gold as a senior.
She didn’t have to worry about landing a track scholarship, though. After an extensive interview process, the Army ROTC program awarded Megan a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that was good for several colleges to which she applied. She chose Baylor because the school’s ROTC and track and field programs were willing to work together to allow her to pursue both avenues.
Plus, she researched the average temperature in Waco, and liked what she saw. “It was warm down here too, compared to New Jersey, so I was like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll take them up on their offer,’” SaxvanderWeyden said.
If juggling a spear and a rifle sounds tricky, well, it is. The demands of the ROTC program and the Baylor track and field squad keep SaxvanderWeyden moving, to say the least.
“There are some days that it can be (a challenge). Like this weekend. I’m going to a field-training exercise (Friday) at Fort Hood, which I have to leave to compete (at the Baylor Invitational) on Saturday morning,” Megan said. “Then after that I go back to Fort Hood. So there are some weekends where it gets a little bit crazy.
“Sometimes I have to practice on my own because I have an Army thing I have to go to. I think it has made me really good at time management and making sure I get my stuff done.”
SaxvanderWeyden said that the ROTC has also taught her invaluable leadership skills, which she’s tried to carry over to the track. Sometimes that just means showing up 15 minutes earlier than asked for a practice appointment.
“In Army, if you’re late or you do something, you’re being punished,” SaxvanderWeyden said. “You have to do push-ups and stuff like that. It’s really made me make sure I have everything together, that I’m showing up on time. I always try to show up a little bit early if possible. It goes back to the time management thing.
“I’d love to be able to hang out with my friends during weeknights, but I know sometimes it’s not possible. I try to get my stuff done so that I can have free time other times, I guess.”
When Jeff Chakouian joined the Baylor coaching staff last summer as the new throwing and multi-events coach, he found that SaxvanderWeyden made a strong first impression.
“Right from Day One, when I explained the training and what we wanted to do, she really went with it,” Chakouian said. “She’d had success before, so she’s kind of been bought in right from Day One. Between that, and she’s a great communicator. She has so much stuff going on that she really has to be on top of everything. She is, so I can trust her to do everything.”
Javelin isn’t part of the NCAA’s indoor track season, so SaxvanderWeyden didn’t make her 2018 season debut until Baylor’s outdoor opener at TCU on March 17. She turned heads right away, launching a school-record toss of 158-7 to capture a silver medal.
She has since thrown 152-10 at UTSA’s Roadrunner Invitational, again finishing second, and made a 154-4 heave at last week’s Texas Relays in Austin, where she was eighth.
Chakouian views the sky as Megan’s limit – “As far as she wants to throw it” is how he labeled her potential – and he’s working with her to sharpen up her mechanics.
“She has a lot further to go with her technique, but she’s a competitor,” the coach said. “So she gets out there and lets it rip, which is a lot of fun as a coach, because you don’t ever have to worry about getting her ready to compete. She’s always ready.”
She’s ready for more, too. SaxvanderWeyden wants to eclipse the 50-meter mark – which would translate to a throw of 164-4 – before this season is complete. The Big 12 Championships are in Waco this year, and her parents are coming, so she’s also hoping to pop a premier performance at that meet. Last year she finished seventh at the conference meet, but she has aspirations of climbing higher up the podium, especially given that she currently owns the third-best mark in the conference behind Haley Crouser of Texas (177-0) and Gabrielle Kearney of Oklahoma (166-4).
SaxvanderWeyden is on schedule to complete her studies at Baylor in the fall of 2019. After that, she is committed to the Army, though she does not know yet whether she’ll be given active duty or placed in the Army Reserves or the National Guard. But she’d prefer active duty in the aviation unit, with an eye toward someday flying Blackhawk helicopters.
She has big dreams, and a steady belief that she can make those dreams a reality. And before she goes piloting any Army missions, she has dreams of making it to the NCAA meet and earning All-America status.
“I want to go into regionals with confidence that I can throw far and make it to Oregon for the NCAA Championships,” SaxvanderWeyden said. “I want to be confident and not worrying, ‘Oh, am I going to make it?’ I want to think, ‘Yeah, I can make it. I can do this.’”